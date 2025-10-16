Police in J&K’s Budgam bust drug racket, recover 325 kg contraband

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district said on Thursday that they have busted a major drug racket in the Chadoora area and recovered 325 kg of contraband substances.

A police statement said, "Continuing its sustained drive against drug trafficking, Budgam Police have intensified their crackdown on narcotics and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances in the Chadoora area."

Acting on specific information, Chadoora police station received a tip-off regarding three individuals -- Ghulam Rasool Wani, Mohd Altaf Wani and Gh. Nabi Wani (sons of Ghulam Mohd Wani), residents of Chitru Dangerpora -- who had allegedly concealed a large quantity of 'charas (hashish)'-like substance in their residential house.

A police team from Police Station Chadoora, under the supervision of an Executive Magistrate 1st Class, conducted a search of the said location. During the operation, 27 nylon bags containing a charas-like substance weighing about 325 kg were recovered.

The contraband was sealed and seized on the spot as per due procedure. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 181/2025 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Chadoora police station, and further investigation is underway.

"Budgam Police reiterate their firm resolve to eradicate the drug menace from society and urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug trafficking or suspicious activities,” the statement mentioned.

Security forces and police in Jammu and Kashmir are carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers/ peddlers and those engaged in hawala money rackets.

Security forces believe that the funds generated by these illegal operations are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

“The revised strategy of the police and the security forces is aimed at dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror rather than just focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists," the officials have said.

While the Army guards the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the 240-km-long International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, in the hinterland, anti-terrorist operations are carried out by local police and the other security forces.

