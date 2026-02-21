Police in J&K's Budgam attach property of JKNOP in crackdown against terror handlers

Srinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) During a major crackdown on terror handlers, the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, on Saturday, attached the immovable property of a local residing in Pakistan and operating from there, officials said.

The police have coined the term 'Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan' or JKNOP for such individuals.

A police statement said, "In a strong and decisive action against terror operatives and their support structures, the Budgam Police has attached immovable property of a JKNOP in the Khag Police Station, and registered an FIR under Sections 7/25, 18, 20, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)."

"The attached property belongs to Ghulam Nabi Najar, son of late Abdul Jabbar and a resident of Gamgulla village in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The property comprises one Kanal and 16 Marlas of prime land under Khasra No. 796, Khewat No. 144, and Khata No. 439, situated in Gamgulla village."

"The action has been executed under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after completing all legal formalities, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing crackdown against terror-linked elements operating in the Budgam district," the police statement added.

"This high-impact move sends an unequivocal message to those involved in anti-national and unlawful activities will not only face criminal prosecution but will also lose the very assets that sustain such networks."

"The Budgam Police is aggressively targeting the financial and logistical backbone of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors."

"Budgam Police reiterates its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and affirms that relentless action will continue until every support network is dismantled and peace is fully secured," the statement added.

The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) are guarding the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) respectively in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Territory has a 740-Km long LoC and 240-Km long IB.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces are carrying out anti-terror operations against terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers in the Union Territory.

The revised strategy of the security forces is to dismantle the entire support system of terror rather than just targeting the gun wielding terrorist.

--IANS

sq/khz