Police confrontation of two states 'blow to cooperative federalism', says Himachal LoP Thakur

Shimla, Feb 26 (IANS) A Himachal Pradesh BJP delegation, led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur, on Thursday, met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here and apprised him through a memorandum about the arrest of three accused by the Delhi Police relating to the AI Impact Summit case and subsequent "confrontation" with the state police.

Read More

Saying placing police forces of two states in confrontation "a direct blow to the spirit of cooperative federalism", former Chief Minister Thakur said the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi significantly elevated India's global stature, with participation from leaders of more than 20 countries and heads of major global technology firms.

However, the former Chief Minister added that certain Youth Congress leaders attempted to tarnish the nation's image through an indecent protest at the international event, purportedly at the direction of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Six-time lawmaker Thakur told the media that one of the reasons behind the obstruction of the Delhi Police was to prevent the seizure and examination of CCTV digital video recorder (DVRs) and related documents.

"There appears to be fear that the DVR footage could expose the entire conspiracy, who met the accused, who facilitated their stay, and who provided them support. The truth coming out would have completely exposed the government," he said.

He added that an FIR had been registered in Delhi and that the Delhi Police initiated due legal process.

"Certain Youth Congress leaders involved in the incident were allegedly provided shelter at the Himachal Sadan in New Delhi, and the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had publicly acknowledged that room bookings were made through the Chief Minister's Office. This indicates organised political protection," LoP Thakur said.

He noted that acting on inputs that some accused had taken refuge in Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi Police reached Rohru and arrested three people -- Saurabh Singh, Arvaz and Siddharth -- from a hotel in the Chanshal Valley area.

LoP Thakur asked how individuals with no permanent connection to Himachal Pradesh reached there and whether the state machinery was misused to provide them safe passage and shelter.

The former Chief Minister alleged that upon reaching Dharampur, the Delhi Police team was stopped, and an FIR alleging kidnapping was registered against them at 8:11 p.m., despite the team possessing valid legal documents, seizure reports, and court orders.

He said that even after a Magistrate granted transit remand, the Delhi Police was allegedly obstructed, and attempts were made to seize their vehicle.

The standoff reportedly continued for nearly 24 hours.

--IANS

vg/khz