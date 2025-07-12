PoK-based terrorists' properties worth Rs 3.2 crore attached in J&K

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached property worth Rs 3.2 crore of terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a major action against anti-national elements, Ganderbal Police have attached immovable properties worth 3.2 crore belonging to three terrorists operating from PoK involved in FIR No. 48/2009 U/S 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, registered at Police Station Kheerbawani.

The individuals whose properties were attached have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Ahad Rather, resident Kurag Ganderbal, Noor Mohammad Parray, son of Abdul Ahad Parray, resident Hatbura Ganderbal and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi, son of Gh Mohammad Sofi, resident of Khurhama Ganderbal, police said in a statement.

"A total of 9 Kanals,1 and a half Marla of land has been attached following due legal process, in compliance with orders issued by the Hon’ble Court of Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act). This action is part of the ongoing efforts of Ganderbal Police to curb activities inimical to the sovereignty and integrity of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir," it said.

After April 22, when Pakistan-backed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed 26 people in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, the Army, security forces, and police have been aggressively carrying out operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

This aggressive campaign is part of the explicit instructions to the security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who has passed orders that the entire ecosystem of terror must be dismantled in the Union Territory.

The approach of the Lt Governor to the anti-terrorism operations goes much beyond the physical elimination of the terrorists as it includes depleting the breeding ground, the support system and the long-term sustenance of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

