PMLA case: ED files chargesheet against meat processing firm in Hyderabad court

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement, Hyderabad Zonal Office has filed a chargesheet before the Special PMLA Court here against meat processing firm Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd and its Director under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a matter related to contravention of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 by the company.

The ED said in a statement on Wednesday that the court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on August 5.

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in the Court of Special Mobile Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sangareddy, against M/s. Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Limited.

As per the complaint, Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited, which was engaged in processing of frozen buffalo meat, had obtained permission from the TSPCB that all solid waste generated during animal slaughter in the premises shall be properly classified and disposed off as per the norms of TSPCB.

However, the company did not follow the norms prescribed by TSPCB to treat the solid waste generated in processing of frozen buffalo meat and committed offences under Section 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The ED investigation revealed that Al Kabeer Exports Private Limited did not comply with the statutory requirement of treatment of hazardous solid meat waste generated in their premises. Instead, the company disposed off the hazardous waste in open area which resulted in pollution of surface and ground water in the surrounding areas.

The ED investigation also revealed that by committing the said scheduled offence, the company generated Proceeds of Crime amounting to Rs 61 lakh. The amount, instead of being used for treatment of hazardous waste, was used by Al Kabeer and its Director for other purposes.

The Central agency had earlier attached movable property in the form of fixed deposit of Rs 61 lakh belonging to Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd.

