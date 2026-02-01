PMK symbol case: Madras HC to hear tomorrow founder Ramadoss' plea against son

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) The Madras High Court is set to hear on February 2 a crucial petition filed by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss, challenging the Election Commission’s decision to allot the party’s ‘Mango’ election symbol through a communication addressed to party president Anbumani Ramadoss.

The case has assumed political significance as it unfolds amid an intensifying leadership dispute within the PMK.

In his petition before the Madras High Court, Ramadoss has questioned the validity of a letter issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which stated that the Mango symbol had been allotted to the PMK and was communicated to Anbumani Ramadoss through his authorised agent.

Seeking judicial intervention, Ramadoss has urged the court to quash the letter and direct the poll body to issue all symbol-related communications only to his authorised agent.

The petition alleges that Anbumani Ramadoss’s term as PMK president came to an end in May 2025. Despite this, it is claimed that he submitted forged and fabricated documents before the Election Commission, asserting that he continued to hold the post.

On this basis, the petitioner contends that Anbumani has no legal authority to receive or act on any official communication concerning the party’s election symbol.

Ramadoss has further argued that Anbumani cannot claim control over the party by convening organisational meetings without the consent or approval of the party founder. Such meetings, the plea alleges, were held in violation of the PMK’s internal constitution and established organisational norms, and therefore cannot be used to assert leadership or claim rights over the party symbol.

Another major contention raised in the petition relates to earlier proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

According to Ramadoss, during those proceedings, the Election Commission had assured that the Mango symbol would be frozen and not allotted to any faction until the internal dispute within the PMK was resolved. However, the plea alleges that the assurance has not been honoured, as the symbol continues to remain active and has not been formally frozen.

The matter will be taken up by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan. The outcome of the hearing is expected to have far-reaching implications for the ongoing power struggle within the PMK and its future organisational structure.

