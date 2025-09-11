PM Surya Ghar Yojana lights up thousands of households in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024, is bringing drastic changes in the lives of people by ensuring ease of living in villages as well as towns and empowering lakhs of households with solar power.

In Bihar’s Bhagalpur, hundreds of households have got solar panels installed on their rooftops and utilizing solar energy for their electricity needs.

A couple of PM Surya Ghar Yojana beneficiaries spoke to IANS and shared their experience on using solar power for home usage.

Dance instructor Mithilesh Kumar said: “When I heard that the electricity bill will become zero under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, we started producing our own electricity. We have to only pay the meter charge. In the era of global warming and climate change, solar panels are a great boon for us. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme."

Chartered Accountant Ambrish Agarwal said that he got 8 KW solar panel installed on his rooftop.

Bank manager Sanjeev Kumar, who is also beneficiary of PM Suryaghar Yojana said that earlier he was paying more than Rs 10,000 in electricity bill and that has now reduced to a meager Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000.

He also informed that his bank has taken the lead in aiding people to equip their households with solar power.

According to Assistant Electrical Engineer Pranav Kumar Mishra, there have been applications of 908 consumers in the Bhagalpur Sub-Division Mojihadpur and many of them have started getting solar electricity in their houses at subsidised rates.

Talking about new solar connections, there are 161 applicants in Kahalgaon, 49 in Naugachia, 65 in Nathnagar and 22 in Sultanganj who are set to get advantage of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

He further informed that the government gives a subsidy of Rs 78,000 for 1 kilowatt to 10 kilowatt. An area of about 100 to 300 square feet is required to install a solar panel of 1 kilowatt to 3 kilowatt on the roof of the house and the costing comes at around Rs 2.5 lakh per unit.

"After bank financing, the government gives subsidy of Rs 78,000. If electricity production exceeds the home consumption, it is automatically exported to the power grid, which is then adjusted in the consumer's bill," he stated.

