PM Modi’s rally marks is a turning point for TN politics ahead of assembly polls: BJP state chief​

Tiruchirappalli, March 11 (IANS) Political activity is intensifying in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections. A massive National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting was held in the Panchpur area of Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday, attended and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ​

Read More

Following the rally, Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagendran said the event would serve as a strong platform to bring about a change in the state government.​

Speaking to IANS, Nagendran highlighted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Tamil Nadu three times. Every time he comes, he brings development projects worth Rs 4,000–5,000 crore as ‘gifts for the people.’ This time too, several new projects were announced.”​

He aimed at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, stating that while Stalin often claims that the central government has given nothing to the state, the reality is that the Centre has provided numerous schemes and funding. ​

Nagendran further stated that the Rockfort area of Trichy would play a key role in driving change and contributing to a shift in state governance.​

The rally drew millions of NDA supporters. Karthikeyan, a BJP worker from Perambalur district, presented a special gift to the Prime Minister—a wooden idol of Lord Ram. ​

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Earlier, installing idols of Ram in Tamil Nadu faced opposition, but now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ram is now present in every home, and this idol is a token of that memory.”​

The rally is being viewed as part of NDA’s strategy ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, with the alliance claiming a crowd of over 5 lakh. ​

In his address, PM Modi targeted the DMK and underscored the need for a ‘double-engine’ government in the state—one that works in tandem with the Centre to drive development.

--IANS

brt/dan