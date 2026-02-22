PM Modi's programme 'Mann Ki Baat' reflects positive change, public participation: MP Guv

Bhopal, Feb 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme reflects positive change and highlights people's participation in nation-building.

Addressing trainee police officers and newly recruited constables at the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy ahead of the broadcast of the programme, the Governor said 'Mann Ki Baat' is not merely a radio broadcast but a platform that showcases inspiring stories from across the country.

He said the programme brings attention to individuals who contribute to society despite challenges, offering examples of dedication and public service.

“Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, inspiring stories from across the country are highlighted. Such examples can help members of the police force develop greater sensitivity and a stronger sense of duty in their professional responsibilities,” Patel said.

He urged the trainees to listen to the programme regularly and draw inspiration from the experiences shared, rather than treating it as a routine or formal event.

The Governor emphasised that the training period plays a crucial role in shaping the future careers of police personnel.

“The uniform is not merely a symbol of authority, but a pledge to serve the person standing at the last rung of society,” he said.

Patel said the police must strive to build public trust and ensure that their conduct reflects both professionalism and empathy.

He added that listening to stories of social initiatives and achievements featured in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ demonstrates how individual efforts can contribute to broader societal change.

The Governor also stressed that police personnel should maintain discipline, courtesy, and promptness in their conduct so that citizens feel secure when approaching law enforcement authorities.

He encouraged the trainees to reflect on how they could incorporate the programme’s messages into their professional and personal lives and expressed confidence that they would uphold the values of public service and contribute to strengthening the police force.

