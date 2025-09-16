PM Modi's major push for Bihar in agri sector; people praise rail and air connectivity

Patna, Sep 16 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a major development package for Bihar's Kosi and Seemanchal regions, announcing the formation of the National Makhana Board, the launch of three new premium train services, and the inauguration of Purnea airport.

Common people are appreciating the Prime Minister's efforts, especially in the Kosi and Seemanchal regions.

Prime Minister Modi, during the rally in Purnea, established the national makhana board, apart from approval of a scheme worth Rs 500 crore for the promotion of Makhana, a superfood for which India supplies the maximum of global demand.

Significantly, 85 per cent of the country's Makhana is cultivated in Bihar, especially in the districts of Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar, Samastipur, Khagaria and Saharsa.

"The last decade has been exceptionally favourable for Makhana cultivators. With its nutritional value and health benefits gaining global attention, Bihar's farmers stand at the centre of a global market worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore," PM Modi said.

The National Makhana Board, announced in the Union Budget 2025–26 and now formally constituted, will provide technical and financial assistance to farmers, promote modern production methods, processing, and branding, strengthen export potential and marketing infrastructure, ensure fair prices for farmers, and especially small cultivators.

The farmers of Kosi, Seemanchal and Mithilanchal have welcomed the Union government's decision to set up the National Makhana Board, calling it a boost for both cultivation and marketing of the crop.

Sudhir Kumar, a farmer from Madhubani, said the board's formation has given new energy to cultivators.

"Farmers will get subsidies, and the Makhana grown here will now reach national and international markets without the interference of the middlemen," he noted.

Another farmer, Imitiaz Alam, emphasised that small cultivators stand to gain the most.

"They will get loans and grants, which will help them set up industries. With better market access, people here will get a lot of convenience," he said.

For Shambhu Rai, whose family has been involved in Makhana production for generations, the board promises to change old practices.

"Earlier, traders used to decide prices based on yearly production. After the board's formation, farmers will get a fair price. Even small farmers will be able to use modern machines, making themselves self-reliant in production and processing," Rai said.

The National Makhana Board aims to promote production, marketing, and value addition of Makhana.

It will also work on developing new technologies to increase yields, improve post-harvest management, and strengthen infrastructure.

Along with technical and financial assistance, the board is expected to ease branding, export, and market expansion for the crop.

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off three premium trains from Seemanchal, including Saharsa–Chheharta Amrit Bharat Express (via Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Gorakhpur, Ambala, Amritsar) and Jogbani–Erode Amrit Bharat Express (via Purnea, Katihar, Barauni, Hajipur, Patna, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Chennai, Katapadi).

The Amrit Bharat Express trains, though non-AC, feature modern travel facilities such as mobile charging ports, Divyang-friendly toilets, radium floor strips, fire safety systems, and improved seating comfort.

In a major infrastructural leap, the Purnea airport was also inaugurated, connecting the Kosi and Seemanchal regions to India's air traffic grid.

The move is expected to boost both trade and tourism while providing easier access for the people of the region.

Interestingly, even political rivals welcomed the announcements.

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, known for his closeness to the Congress, shared the stage with PM Modi and praised the initiatives.

"This is a historic day for the people of Seemanchal. The Makhana Board, new trains, and airport will transform the region's economy," Pappu Yadav said.

With these announcements, the Narendra Modi government has not only addressed long-pending demands of Bihar's farmers and travellers but also delivered a strategic political message ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls.

--IANS

ajk/khz