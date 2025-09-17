PM Modi’s leadership, vision are ideals for the world: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) The personality, leadership, and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not only an inspiration to Indians but serve as an ideal and motivation for the entire world, said BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, as part of a service-oriented fortnight campaign, Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, honoured 75 municipal workers at his Dhavalagiri residence in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa spoke during the event and said the Prime Minister’s birthday is being celebrated through service activities.

The former CM stated that across the country, the party’s millions of workers and supporters are voluntarily engaging in meaningful service programmes. "Modiji refers to himself as a "pradhan sevak (prime servant". He has shown that power is not a status symbol but a means of serving the people," he said.

Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has transformed into one of the world’s foremost nations in just 10-12 years. Today, the world looks to India for every issue. Gowda appealed to party workers and leaders to spread PM Modi’s messages to every household. He stressed that we all must stand together in nation-building.

Former Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, former State Secretary Jagadish Hiremani, leader Katta Jagadish, Media Division Joint Director Prashanth Kerenji, and other key leaders were present.

On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, in Jayanagar Assembly Constituency in Bengaluru, an exhibition depicting his life was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Govind Karajol.

In Jayanagar Constituency, a blood donation camp was launched by Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar. Around 75 bottles of blood were collected during the camp. BJP Bengaluru South District President and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy, BJP State Media Director Karunakar Khasale, former BBMP Mayor S.K. Nataraju, and former BBMP members were present on this occasion.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated that service-oriented week-long programmes are being conducted everywhere. At the Kalaburagi Rural District Office, he inaugurated the Service Week and Blood Donation Camp, and also addressed the gathering.

He expressed his wishes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s active service, which is taking the nation forward by creating awareness about the noble act of blood donation that saves precious lives and realising the vision of a developed India, continues uninterrupted.

Later at the programme "75@Employment Festival” Vijayendra stated that PM Modi is progressing steadily toward the important goal of creating employment opportunities in the country. PM Modi has introduced several schemes and extensive opportunities to encourage young people to become job providers. Vijayendra called upon the youth to take full advantage of these and contribute to nation-building.

Vijayendra extended his best wishes for the success of the employment fair organised with the important aim of providing jobs to unemployed youth from the Kalyana Karnataka region and generating more employment opportunities.

