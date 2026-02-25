PM Modi’s Israel visit to boost trade, deepen civilisational bonds: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Israel, the BJP on Wednesday said that the visit would not only strengthen trade ties between India and Israel but also deepen cultural and civilisational bonds between the two nations.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “India and Israel share a long-standing friendship and are natural allies. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, the entire nation of Israel is eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. I am confident that this visit will not only strengthen trade ties between India and Israel but also deepen cultural and civilisational bonds.”

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “This is the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel. The relationship between Israel and India is very cordial. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, this relationship has grown even stronger. His visit will send a very positive message to the entire world.”

BJP MP Naresh Bansal said, "...The Prime Minister travels abroad from time to time, and foreign heads of state also visit our country. These interactions have proven effective in strengthening bilateral relations."

JD(U) Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Prime Minister’s two-day visit will not only strengthen India–Israel relations, but will also help India benefit from Israel’s traditional expertise and advancements in the field of agriculture."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi departed for his two-day visit to Israel and said that he was looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation across various domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

PM Modi is visiting Israel on Wednesday and Thursday. During this visit, both nations will establish new goals for their Strategic Partnership and further their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future.

This will be PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties."

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discuss the bilateral issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

