PM Modi’s humility inspired me to speak to peons, clerks: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday shared a heart-touching anecdote about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s humility, revealing how it changed his own approach toward interacting with junior staff.

Taking to social media platform X, Joshi posted a video as part of the ‘MyModiStory’, where he recalled how the Prime Minister’s inclusive leadership style left a lasting impression on him.

"In the Council of Ministers, PM Modi once told us about a peon who had worked in the PMO for over 30 years. He called him in and spoke to him about his experience. Until then, we never really interacted with old staff like clerks or junior officers," Joshi said in the video.

Highlighting the lesson, he drew from this, Joshi added, "We used to think peons were too far removed from us to talk to. But PM Modi emphasised in both Cabinet and Council meetings that we must listen to these people. They hold a lot of experiences. Since then, I too began engaging with peons, clerks, and junior staff."

He captioned the video: "Inspired by the humility consistently demonstrated by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji towards employees at every level, we too have learned to deeply value their experiences. Their insights bring fresh, practical perspectives that enrich our work."

'MyModi Story' is a popular social media platform that aims to bring together all first-hand anecdotes and reminiscences of persons who have closely witnessed PM Narendra Modi.

"If you have any such experience or anecdote to say, or know someone who has any, you may share it with us here. Stories can be recorded as video, audio or written formats. If you have any photos with Narendra Modi, letters or any personal memorabilia associated with him, they may also be shared," it says.

As the nation gears up to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, the BJP is set to observe ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ — a fortnight of service activities from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

During this period, the party will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, health check-ups, environmental campaigns, exhibitions, and other social initiatives, including the ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’ and sports festivals.

The programme will include a public awareness campaign to promote local goods as part of the initiatives to achieve the goal of a developed India.

PM Modi often spends his birthday interacting with citizens, launching welfare schemes, or participating in public service initiatives, instead of hosting personal celebrations.

