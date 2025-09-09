PM Modi’s flood relief package less than 8 pc of loss, says Punjab Congress

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday slammed the Union government for announcing only Rs 1,600 crore as relief for the state that faced the devastating floods.

He termed this a “cruel joke” when the state has suffered losses worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore. Against this backdrop, the Centre’s announcement amounts to less than eight per cent of the damages -- a fraction of what the state urgently requires.

Congress legislator Bajwa reminded the nation that Punjab has always stood tall in India’s service.

“With just two per cent of the country’s population, it contributes between 15-19 per cent of India’s wheat and 11-13 per cent of its rice, ensuring food security for millions. Nearly eight per cent of the soldiers safeguarding India’s borders come from Punjab. It was Punjab that led the Green Revolution, ensuring India never faced hunger again, and it is Punjab’s sons who have shed blood from the freedom struggle to Kargil,” he said in a post on X.

“Punjab has always placed the nation above self -- by filling its granaries, by sending its soldiers to the frontlines, and by leading national progress. Yet, when Punjab faces one of its worst disasters, the Centre responds with crumbs,” Bajwa said in a statement.

He added, “This is not about numbers alone. It is about dignity and justice. Farmers who fed India now stand devastated, and families who sent soldiers to guard the nation have lost their homes. Punjab deserves fairness, recognition, and genuine support -- not symbolic aid.”

Bajwa demanded that the Union government must also immediately release the Rs 60,000 crore pending funds that rightfully belong to Punjab under GST compensation, the Rural Development Fund (RDF), and other central schemes.

He said these withheld funds, if released without delay, would provide Punjab the financial strength to stand back on its feet and rebuild lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to act with statesmanship, revise the relief package in line with the magnitude of losses, and release Punjab’s pending dues so that the state, which feeds and defends India, is not left abandoned in its darkest hour.

