PM Modi's encouraging words for Blind Women’s Cricket Team: 'Meeting with you all makes me proud of nation's success'

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared heartfelt and encouraging words with India’s inaugural T20 World Cup-winning Blind Women’s Cricket Team as he hosted them at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi greeted the players and coaching staff with the World Cup trophy and interacted with captain Deepika and other team members.

He also offered sweets by hand to each member of the winning team and engaged in an encouraging and light-hearted conversation with the players.

Congratulating the players during an interaction, the Prime Minister said, “Those who work hard and move forward, their efforts never go in vain, not just on the field but in life as well.”

The Indian team also presented the Prime Minister with a signed bat.

He also noted how the team’s success had strengthened their self-belief. "Your self-confidence must have grown too… Earlier, you might have hesitated to talk to your teacher, wondering whether to speak or not, and now you are talking to the Prime Minister,” PM Modi added with a smile.

PM Modi said meeting the players fills him with pride, as their achievements symbolise India’s rapid progress and the courage of its youth. “Whenever I meet you all, I feel proud—seeing how far our country is progressing and how much courage these children have," he said.

In a light-hearted moment during his interaction with the players, PM Modi compared their on-field ruthlessness to an election analogy. “Just like in elections when the opponent’s deposit gets forfeited… you all sent some teams back in just 10 overs. Why are you so ruthless?” he said, drawing laughter from the players.

The team scripted history by winning the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final. India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Earlier, congratulating the Indian team for their historic achievement, PM Modi wrote on X, "Congratulations to the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series.

"This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come."

--IANS

bc/