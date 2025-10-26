PM Modi’s Chhath Parv greetings in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme excites devotees

Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme for the 127th time, greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv and described the festival as a living example of inclusivity.

“Chhath Mahaparv is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society. Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats. This sight is the most beautiful example of India’s social unity,” he said while applauding the rich customs and deep devotional fervour during the four-day festival.

PM Modi’s greetings buoyed the spirits of ‘Chhath Vratis’ as well as lakhs of devotees who are celebrating the festival with utmost reverence with their respective families, particularly in Bihar and adjoining states.

Many people, especially from Bihar, expressed gratitude to PM Modi for sharing his thoughts on Chhath Parv and said that this has added excitement and joy to their celebrations.

Manmeet Akela from Hazaribagh said that preparations for Chhath are underway in most homes and that people have gone to markets to buy fruits and utensils on day 2 -- known as Kharna.

“With PM Modi mentioning Chhath Puja in his Mann Ki Baat, this will enhance its significance. A festival which was known only to Bihar and Jharkhand, today, people will be more eager to learn about it and its importance,” she said.

Anoop Chandravanshi said that Chhath has always been a festival of unity and inclusivity.

“Yesterday, PM Modi congratulated the nation on this occasion and today he mentioned this in his Mann Ki Baat address. This will enhance the popularity of Chhath festival,” he added.

Vishwanath Soni said that he and his family have been listening to Mann Ki Baat since the beginning.

“We want to thank the Prime Minister for this kind of congratulatory message. In today’s Mann Ki Baat, he emphasized several things. Following his call for Swadeshi, the entire country celebrated Diwali with indigenous products. This shows his popularity. Due to his efforts, Chhath will become a festival celebrated globally,” he said.

--IANS

mr/pgh