PM Modi Welcomes Amir of Qatar at Delhi Airport for State Visit

New Delhi: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

The two leaders shared a warm hug as they met each other.

The Qatar Amir is on a two-day state visit to India. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had earlier come to India on a State Visit in March 2015.

The Amir of Qatar will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 18.

During his visit, the Amir will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour.

The Qatar Amir will hold talks with PM Modi covering various aspects of the bilateral relations.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

In recent years, ties between the two countries, including those in trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community in the country and is appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar, according to an official release. The visit of Amir of Qatar will provide further momentum to the growing multifaceted partnership between the two countries, it said. (ANI)