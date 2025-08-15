PM Modi warns against Pakistan's nuclear blackmail on I-Day; says blood and water won’t flow together

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In a powerful Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a stern message to Pakistan, declaring that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail.

“Blood and water won’t flow together,” he said, referencing the Indus Waters Treaty and the country’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

Marking his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi’s remarks came amid heightened patriotic fervour as India celebrated its 79th year of freedom.

The Prime Minister hoisted the national flag and paid tribute to the Armed Forces, particularly for the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi emphasised that India’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness. “India has decided it will not fall for nuclear threats anymore. Our Armed Forces have punished the masters of terror beyond their imagination,” he said, alluding to the deep strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Indus Waters Treaty as “unjust and unreasonable,” suggesting that India may reconsider its obligations under the agreement if Pakistan continues to support terrorism.

His statement, “blood and water cannot flow together,” was widely interpreted as a warning of potential diplomatic and strategic recalibration.

The Red Fort ceremony was marked by symbolic gestures, including a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and a dramatic aerial display by Indian Air Force helicopters showering petals over the venue.

One helicopter flew the national flag, while another carried a flag depicting Operation Sindoor, underscoring the mission’s national significance.

PM Modi’s speech also touched on the broader theme of Naya Bharat, reaffirming the government’s vision of a developed India --Viksit Bharat -- by 2047.

“This festival of freedom is a festival of 140 crore resolutions,” he said, urging citizens to unite in building a stronger, self-reliant nation.

As India steps into its 80th year of independence, the message from Red Fort was clear: national security, sovereignty, and dignity will not be compromised.

--IANS

sktr/dpb