PM Modi urges schools, colleges to fete first-time voters, describes voting as 'greatest privilege'

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) On the occasion of National Voters' Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers and young people across India, urging them to celebrate the moment they become voters.

Read More

He said that to be a voter is the "greatest privilege and responsibility" in a democratic nation and urged educational institutions across the nation to celebrate when their students become voters.

The Prime Minister said that the new generation actively participates in making things happen with a 'Can Do' spirit and called on the youth to spread awareness about the importance of becoming a voter.

In the letter, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to you, your family and friends on National Voters' Day! I am happy to connect with you as a fellow citizen who takes great pride in Indian democracy."

"Often, people describe India as the world's largest democracy, and that is correct. At the same time, we also take pride in the fact that India is the Mother of Democracy, with a history of democratic values that stretches back through the centuries. Democracy, debate and dialogue are deeply embedded in our civilisation," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that this year, the country marks 75 years since the beginning of the first General Election of India in 1951 and the conclusion in 1952, which he said, "illustrated the inherent democratic spirit of the people of India".

"To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat's future. The voter is the Bhagya Vidhata of our development journey. That indelible ink on a finger is a badge of honour that ensures our democracy remains vibrant and purposeful," he added.

PM Modi stated that there must be several youngsters who are first-time voters -- a moment, according to him, that holds a "great significance" for them. "Our first-time voters should be welcomed into democracy as individuals who hold the power to transform the destiny of our country," he said.

He called upon people to celebrate when they or anyone around them becomes a voter for the first time and said that January 25 is an "ideal occasion" to do so.

"At home and in our residential societies, we can celebrate the same by sharing sweets. Our schools and colleges have a vital role to play as nurseries of democratic values. I encourage them to celebrate this milestone of youth becoming first-time voters, perhaps through ceremonies that recognise students reaching voting age and make them feel truly special as they step into this new responsibility. Our school and college campuses can also be hubs for movements that ensure every eligible youth is enrolled as a voter," he added.

Hailing the commitment of voters in India, the Prime Minister said, "To the world, the scale of our elections is a logistical achievement. To us, in addition to being about logistics, elections are a festival of democracy where we all come together to celebrate the importance of being a voter."

"The people's commitment to voting is so deep that whether they live high in the Himalayas, in the islands of Andaman and Nicobar, in deserts or in dense forests, they turn up to ensure their voice is heard. This commitment to democratic ideals will motivate us for times to come," he said.

Praising the participation of India's "Nari Shakti", especially young women, PM Modi called it "crucial for an inclusive democracy".

"Their awareness and active involvement have strengthened the foundations of Bharat," he said.

He said that the youth's association with the Mera Yuva Bharat or MY Bharat platform reflects a "commitment to serve and to lead".

"You belong to a generation that does not wait for things to happen but actively participates in making things happen with a 'Can Do' spirit. You can spread awareness about the importance of becoming a voter," he further said.

"Let us resolve to make every effort towards strengthening our democracy and creating a developed, inclusive and self-reliant Bharat. Once again, my greetings to you on National Voters' Day!" the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

sd/dpb