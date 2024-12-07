PM Modi urges people to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

New Delhi: On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the courageous soldiers and urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund.

Posting his tribute to the armed forces in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of our courageous soldiers. Their bravery inspires us, their sacrifices humble us and their dedication keeps us safe. Let's also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund."



A defence official pinned the Armed Forces Flag on PM Modi.

Earlier today, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi also contributed to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"On the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day, General Upendra Dwivedi Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), contributed towards Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, on behalf of Indian Army. Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, pinned an Armed Forces Flag on COAS on the occasion," read the post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged people to contribute generously to the fun.

According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, Singh exhorted the people to come forward and contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) Fund, terming it as the collective responsibility of the country to ensure the welfare of the soldiers, both serving & retired, as well as their families.

In a video message shared on X on the occasion Singh described the day as an opportunity for the citizens to recognise the indomitable courage, sacrifice and dedication of the soldiers and reaffirm the resolve to fulfil the responsibilities towards these bravehearts.

"Our Armed Forces act as an impregnable security shield, which is ever-ready to protect us in every situation - not just external threats, but also during natural disasters. Their sacrifice and discipline of our soldiers is a source of inspiration for every Indian," he said.

He also reiterated the Government's commitment towards the welfare of the ex-servicemen and also stated that all efforts are being made to cater to the needs of the veterans and their families. (ANI)