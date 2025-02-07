PM Modi to Visit US on Feb 12-13 for Talks with President Trump on Energy, Defence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit United States on February 12,13 and hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump and interact with senior leaders of the US administration.

This will be the first visit of PM Modi to the US since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a special media briefing that Prime Minister's visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership.

"At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, PM Modi will pay an official working visit to the US on 12th and 13th of February. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States since the inauguration of the second presidential term of US President Donald Trump," he said.

"The fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support, that this partnership enjoys in the US," he added.

Answering a query, he said PM Modi and US President will have discussions on areas such as energy and defence.

"Energy and defence, both of these are definitely be going to be on the table when the PM and President meets. On Tariffs, you have seen the announcement that have been made in the budget, some of those are already out there. We expect that there will be a more intense and continuing conversation with US on these matters," he said.

Misri informed that PM Modi will hold bilateral meeting with Donald Trump and key US administration figures are also expected to call on PM.

"The PM will hold a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump in both restricted and delegation level format. The senior US administration figures are expected to call on PM during the visit. PM will also have the opportunity to interact with business leaders and members of Indian community," Misri said.

He said India's relationship with US has been "one of our strongest international partnership in recent years."

Prior to his US visit, PM Modi will be in France from February 10 to 12 where he will co-chair AI Summit along with President Emmanuel Macron and address India-France CEOs forum.

PM will co-chair the AI Summit alongside President Macron of France.

"After the AI summit, there will be a bilateral component to the visit and PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs forum," Misri said. (ANI)