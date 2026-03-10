PM Modi to visit Assam; HM Shah to address mega BJP youth conference

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam later this week to attend key government programmes, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to organise a massive youth outreach event in the state capital, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Friday, where he will participate in a government function linked to development initiatives in the state.

During the visit, PM Modi will review ongoing infrastructure and welfare projects and interact with local representatives and officials.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Silchar, where he will attend another official programme related to development works in the Barak valley region of the southern Assam highlighting the Centre's continued focus on the growth and stability of the Northeast.

A day later, on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Guwahati to address a large youth conference organised by the BJP.

Party sources said the programme is expected to draw nearly one lakh young participants from across Assam, making it one of the largest youth mobilisation events organised by the party in the region.

The conference aims to connect with young voters, encourage their participation in public life and highlight the Centre's development agenda for Assam and the wider Northeast.

Students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and first-time voters from different districts are expected to attend the event, which will also showcase employment opportunities, skill development initiatives and infrastructure projects undertaken by the government.

Senior BJP leaders, state ministers and party functionaries are also likely to participate in the conference.

Political observers view the visits by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister as part of the BJP's broader outreach strategy in the Northeast, with a particular emphasis on engaging the youth and strengthening the party's organisational presence across Assam.

