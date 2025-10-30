PM Modi to take salute of parade to pay tribute to Sardar Patel tomorrow: HM Amit Shah

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid rich tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the eve of his 150th birth anniversary and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the salute of the grand parade to be held in Ekta Nagar on October 31.

Addressing a press conference on the celebrations planned to mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-2025, HM Shah said that the Ministry has decided that a grand parade will take place every year on October 31 in front of his magnificent statue in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

He said that Sardar Patel made an immense contribution in uniting the country after independence, building today’s India and creating a united country.

He said that since 2014, PM Modi has been coming to Kevadia every year on October 31, where a grand parade is held.

HM Shah said that this parade is organised to honour all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the police forces of the states to reaffirm the unity and integrity of the nation.

Union Home Minister informed that this year, it has been decided to organise the Run for Unity on a much larger scale.

The run is being conducted across all states, Union Territories, district police stations, schools and universities throughout the country.

HM Shah said that after the run, every citizen will also take the Unity Pledge for the unity and integrity of the nation.

He said that on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, Bharat Parv is being organised at Ekta Nagar, from November 1, and it will conclude on November 15, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He said that Bharat Parv will culminate with a grand celebration of tribal culture and cultural programs on November 15. This programme will showcase a wonderful synthesis of the cultural diversity, food, costumes, crafts, folk art and music of tribes from across the country.

He said that during this national parade, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the police forces of several states will showcase their skills, discipline and bravery.

He said that this year’s parade will also include five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF.

The parade will be led by women police officers and feature a variety of cultural performances, he said.

--IANS

rch/dan