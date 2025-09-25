PM Modi to inaugurate UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida today

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Greater Noida on Thursday morning to inaugurate the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, an event aimed at boosting investment and showcasing the state’s industrial potential.

The district administration and police on Wednesday said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said a four-tier security cordon has been put in place, with special arrangements at district borders to prevent any lapses.

She said more than 5,000 personnel, including traffic police, women police, intelligence units, special commandos, and paramilitary forces, have been deployed for the visit.

Security has been tightened around the Expo Mart complex, the venue of the event, where drone cameras and CCTV will monitor all activities.

Traffic diversions have been introduced to ease congestion, and dedicated parking areas have been created for visitors.

The trade show, aligned with the vision of Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, is expected to draw participation from investors across all districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as leading industrial houses and entrepreneurs from across the country.

Officials hope the five-day event will attract fresh investments, create new jobs, and further enhance Uttar Pradesh’s industrial profile.

This year’s edition is set to be bigger, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, global buyers, industry experts, policymakers, and business professionals.

Running until September 29, the UP International Trade Show aims to showcase the state’s growing industrial strength and investment opportunities.

Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan’s Banswara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

The highlight will be the launch of the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, expected to play a vital role in strengthening India’s energy sector.

--IANS

sd/