PM Modi to inaugurate national conference on legal aid delivery at Supreme Court

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference on "Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms" at the Supreme Court on November 8, government officials said on Thursday.

During the programme, PM Modi will launch the Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

As per the Prime Minister's Office, he will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The two-day conference, organised by NALSA, will deliberate on key aspects of the legal services framework, including the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats, and the financial management of legal services institutions.

Established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, NALSA aims to provide free legal aid and ensure access to justice for the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.

Article 39A of the Indian Constitution, a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy, deals with the promotion of justice and free legal aid.

Article 39A provides that "the State shall secure that the operation of the legal system promotes justice, on a basis of equal opportunity, and shall, in particular, provide free legal aid, by suitable legislation or schemes or in any other way, to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities".

At present, apex court judge Justice Surya Kant functions as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) is the Patron-in-Chief of the NALSA.

In every state, the State Legal Services Authority has been constituted to give effect to the policies and directions of the NALSA and to give free legal services assistance to the people and conduct Lok Adalats.

The State Legal Services Authority is led by the Chief Justice of the respective High Court, who is the Patron-in-Chief of the State Legal Services Authority.

The senior-most judge of the High Court is nominated as Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority.

--IANS