PM Modi to embark on five-nation tour today, beginning with Ghana

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant five-nation tour beginning on Wednesday, marking a major diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening India’s global partnerships across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

This eight-day tour will take the Prime Minister to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, with his first stop in Ghana, a country that no Indian Prime Minister has visited in the past three decades.

PM Modi's visit to Ghana from July 2 to 3 marks his first-ever trip to the West African nation. Furthermore, this visit also marks the first by an Indian prime minister in 30 years.

During his time in Accra, PM Modi will be received with full ceremonial honours at Kotoka International Airport at 8:00 p.m. IST. He will then proceed to Jubilee House for a series of bilateral engagements with President John Dramani Mahama, including high-level talks and a joint press statement. A state dinner hosted by President Mahama will conclude the day’s official schedule.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides are expected to review their robust bilateral relations and explore new opportunities for deepening cooperation in economic, energy, defence, and development sectors.

India and Ghana share longstanding ties, with India playing a key role in supporting Ghana's development through capacity building and investment.

Following his engagements in Ghana, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, followed by a visit to Argentina. From there, he will head to Brazil to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in 2025, and finally conclude his tour in Namibia.

