PM Modi to chair Union Cabinet meeting today

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday at his official residence.

This high-level meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will focus on important policy and security issues amidst a rapidly changing national and international landscape.

Earlier the last Cabinet session was held on May 14, where the government approved the establishment of a sixth semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The new unit, a joint venture between HCL and global electronics giant Foxconn, is set to be constructed near the upcoming Jewar Airport in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.

Designed to produce 20,000 wafers per month and an output capacity of 36 million units monthly, the plant will manufacture display driver chips critical for mobile phones, laptops, PCs, automobiles, and a wide range of digital devices.

The semiconductor sector continues to be a strategic priority for the government, aligning with its broader “Make in India” and digital economy goals.

With five other units already in advanced stages of construction, the latest approval further reinforces India’s ambitions to become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

Before this, the Cabinet met on April 30, shortly after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in J&K on April 22. That session focused on internal security, with the Prime Minister emphasising a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and calling for a thorough review of the government’s response mechanisms.

Wednesday’s meeting is expected to revisit ongoing security challenges while also addressing economic and developmental policies.

