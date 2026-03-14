PM Modi to address mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a major political rally on Saturday at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata as the BJP concludes its statewide Parivartan Yatra ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

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The BJP’s West Bengal unit expects a record turnout at the rally, with supporters travelling from across the state to hear the Prime Minister’s address. Preparations at the venue are in full swing, with multiple stages being constructed for the event.

Authorities have deployed thousands of police personnel and imposed traffic restrictions in parts of the city to manage security and the anticipated crowd.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for infrastructure and connectivity projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore, including national highway developments valued at about Rs 16,990 crore covering more than 420 kilometres of road projects. These initiatives are aimed at improving road safety, easing congestion, reducing travel time, and boosting regional connectivity and economic growth in eastern India.

The most significant project is the 231-km Kharagpur–Morgram Economic Corridor, which will be developed as a four-lane highway. The corridor is expected to reduce the distance between Kharagpur and Siliguri by about 120 km, cutting travel time by around eight hours.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Dubrajpur Bypass on NH-14 and new bridges over the Kangshabati and Silabati rivers to further strengthen highway connectivity in the region.

According to BJP West Bengal vice-president Raju Banerjee, organisational preparations for the rally are progressing rapidly. However, he declined to reveal the exact number of stages being set up at the venue, citing security protocols.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend programmes in Silchar, Assam, before travelling to Kolkata for the rally and other engagements in West Bengal.

--IANS

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