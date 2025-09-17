PM Modi through the lens: Rare images trace a life of service and nation-first vision

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Penguin Random House India has launched a captivating four-volume photobook series titled ‘Seva Hi Sankalp, Rashtra Pratham Hi Prerna’, which translates to ‘Service is Resolve, Nation First is Inspiration.’ This biographical collection, compiled by the Bluekraft Digital Foundation, chronicles the life and dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering readers a visual and narrative journey through his commitment to public service.

Announced in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 17), coinciding with PM Modi's 75th birthday, the series highlights his philosophy that true leadership arises from selfless sacrifice and perseverance. Drawing from rare, never-before-seen photographs and personal anecdotes, it traces PM Modi's path from his modest beginnings in the village of Vadnagar to his role as India's Prime Minister.

The books emphasise how his early experiences shaped a vision where the nation's progress relies on the contributions of its citizens, inspiring a new generation to embrace similar values.

The first volume, Seva Ke Beej (Seeds of Service), covers the years 1950 to 1987, delving into PM Modi's childhood and adolescence. It explores the family influences and his early involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that instilled core principles of service and leadership, setting the groundwork for his future endeavours.

The second volume, ‘Samarpan Aur Kartavya’ (Dedication and Duty), spans 1987 to 2001 and details PM Modi's political rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party. From his grassroots work in Gujarat to key roles in political movements, it showcases how he helped transform the BJP into the world's largest political party, focusing on empowerment and community engagement as pillars of nation-building.

The third volume, ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ (Citizen is God), examines PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. It breaks down the renowned Gujarat Model of governance, with reforms in agriculture, water management, power, renewable energy, and economic growth. This period illustrates his citizen-centred approach and its lasting impact on national policies.

The final volume, ‘Yadgaar Smritiyan’ (Memorable Glimpses), encompasses 1950 to 2014, presenting a collection of rare images and first-hand accounts. It provides an intimate perspective on PM Modi's evolution from humble origins to a national leader, underscoring the profound effects of his lifelong public service.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the series is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Bluekraft Digital Foundation, dedicated to policy, governance, and national development discourse, has curated the content to offer deep insights into PM Modi's journey.

Social media previews from Penguin India and Bluekraft have already sparked interest, sharing links and glimpses that highlight the books' visual appeal. As a testament to PM Modi's enduring legacy, this photobook not only documents history but also motivates readers to contribute to India's future through acts of service.

