PM Modi speaks to Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge, wishes him speedy recovery

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who underwent successful pacemaker implantation surgery in Bengaluru, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Talking to X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge successfully underwent a planned pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. His family has confirmed that he will resume work on October 3.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, has issued a media statement in this regard. Taking to social media X, Minister Kharge stated, “The pacemaker implantation procedure was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure.”

“He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support and affection extended by all,” he stated.

The Congress president was advised to undergo the procedure following fever, fatigue, and leg pain.

Mallikarjun Kharge is currently undergoing treatment at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the Congress chief at the hospital on Wednesday. The Chief Minister inquired about Kharge’s health and extended his wishes for a speedy recovery.

Speaking to the media after meeting Kharge at the hospital, Siddaramaiah said that Kharge had come for a routine check-up due to minor uneasiness.

It can be recalled that Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following a complaint of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic campaign in Bihar.

Kharge is actively taking part in the Bihar election campaign. He has been attacking the BJP and PM Modi.

He recently accused the BJP of attempting to win the Bihar Assembly elections through “vote theft” and urged people to remain vigilant to protect their voting rights.

