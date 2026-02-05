PM Modi speaks in RS amid Opposition’s sloganeering, says 'world eager to do business with India' 

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his reply to to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, amidst intense noisy disturbances and ruckus by the Opposition members.

While the Prime Minister highlighted India’s growth journey, paving the way for Viksit Bharat, the Opposition benches resorted to sloganeering and disrupting the House with slogans like "Dictatorship won’t be allowed".

While Opposition members continued to create disturbance, PM Modi proceeded with his address and also took a jibe at Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying: "Given Kharge ji's age and seniority, I urge the Chair that he can stay seated and still raise his voice."

The Prime Minister said that most of the developed nations are getting older today despite their flourishing institutions and economies developed and contrasted them with a young India, which is offering fresh hope and promise to the ageing world.

“Our nation is young and vibrant and brimming with 'yuva talent pool'. It has dreams, ambitions and potential that can help it attain new heights of success. Today, India is a nation that inspires hope and offering solutions to the world,” PM Modi said, eliciting loud applause and desk-thumping from the ruling benches.

PM Modi further said that today India is one of the key economies offering hope to the strained economies across the globe.

"Today, the nation is moving forward to low inflation and high growth. Our nation, which was dragged down to eleventh position, is today staring at being the third largest economy in the world," PM Modi remarked.

In every field from sports to space to every field, India is moving forward high on confidence, he added.

Hailing the free trade agreement with the European Union, he called it the "mother of all deals" and asserted that the world was now ready and eager to do business with India because of the reforms and transformatory steps undertaken in the past few years.

