PM Modi says Kerala is ready for change; targets LDF and UDF

Palakkad (Kerala), March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified the BJP-led NDA’s campaign for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, telling a large gathering in Palakkad that the state was witnessing a “different vibe” and showing signs of political change.

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His visit formed part of a high-profile campaign swing through Kerala that also included a roadshow in Thrissur later in the day.

Addressing a rally at Kotta Maidan, PM Modi said the BJP and the NDA were drawing growing support from key sections of Kerala society, especially youth, women and farmers. The PM credited what he described as the alliance’s rising acceptance to the blessings of the people, the commitment of party workers and their sacrifices on the ground.

The Prime Minister sought to project the NDA as an emerging alternative in a state long dominated by the LDF and the UDF.

In a sharp political attack, PM Modi alleged that Kerala had remained trapped for decades in the grip of “selfish politics” under the alternating rule of the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front.

He accused both fronts of failing to unlock the state’s full potential and argued that repeated shifts between the two coalitions had not translated into meaningful transformation for ordinary people.

Positioning the NDA as a development-oriented force, the Prime Minister said Kerala’s future lay in embracing a new political direction backed by what he called his guarantees and vision for governance.

He asserted that the BJP would work to turn Kerala into a developed state, promising a model of progress that would focus on opportunity, growth and better prospects for coming generations.

The PM’s speech appeared to be aimed at reinforcing the NDA’s message that Kerala is ready to move beyond traditional bipolar politics.

PM Modi arrived in Palakkad after landing at the Mercy College helipad and travelled to the venue through a roadshow route in the town, where party workers and supporters had gathered in large numbers earlier in the day.

Senior BJP and NDA leaders were also present at the event. After the rally, he was scheduled to leave by helicopter for Thrissur to continue the NDA’s election outreach in the state.

--IANS

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