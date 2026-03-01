PM Modi remembers man who died by self-immolation amid Deepam row in TN's Madurai; slams DMK

Madurai, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, turned emotional while addressing a gathering in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, recalling Thiruparankundram devotee Thiru Poornachandran and sharply criticising the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

"Today, in Madurai, I remembered Thiru Poornachandran. This happened due to the insensitivity of the DMK Government in the state," the Prime Minister said, adding that the tragic incident weighed heavily on his heart.

"At the same time, my heart felt heavy," he said.

Referring to the 40-year-old man, who set himself on fire amid the Karthigai Deepam row, PM Modi described Poornachandran as a young devotee of Lord Murugan who had "sacrificed his life".

"Thiruparankundram's young devotee, Poornachandran, who sacrificed his life -- I met his wife, Indumathi, and their two children. I offered my deepest condolences to them," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi said he had met Thirumathi Indumathi and her children during his visit to Madurai and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The interaction, the Prime Minister said, was deeply moving and reinforced his resolve to speak about the issue.

Stepping up his political attack on the DMK government, the Prime Minister alleged that the situation reflected the state government's insensitivity towards matters of faith and devotees.

He asserted that attempts to suppress devotion or ignore religious sentiments would ultimately fail.

"No matter what they (DMK government) do, the truth will win. Devotees of Lord Murugan will win," the Prime Minister declared, adding that even if the DMK government stood against them, faith and justice would prevail.

Pm Modi's remarks come at a politically charged moment in Tamil Nadu, with Assembly elections approaching and the BJP-led NDA intensifying its campaign against the ruling DMK.

The reference to the Karthigai Deepam controversy and Poornachandran's death is expected to further escalate the political debate over governance, religious rights and administrative handling of sensitive issues in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister's speech in Madurai blended development messaging with sharp political criticism, signalling that issues surrounding faith and cultural identity could feature prominently in the state's evolving electoral discourse.

--IANS

aal/khz