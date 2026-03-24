PM Modi receives call from US President Trump, has 'useful exchange of views' on West Asia situation

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, reiterating India's support for immediate de-escalation and restoration of peace amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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During the call, PM Modi emphasised that keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. Both leaders also agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," PM Modi posted on X.

The conversation between both leaders comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which began following the February 28 strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran, which resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals, and allied forces in West Asia.

The conflict has added pressure on global markets and energy prices remain sensitive to developments in the region.​

President Trump and PM Modi have shared a high-profile political partnership over the years, highlighted by large public events and diplomatic engagements.

The two leaders have frequently praised each other publicly, emphasising cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, and strategic partnerships between the United States and India.

Last November, Trump said he intended to travel to India this year as a US Presidential visit is expected in connection with the Quad Summit.

The Quad grouping, which includes India, the US, Japan and Australia, has become a key platform for strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone on the West Asia crisis. They reviewed its impact on the global economy and energy supplies. Both agreed to continue working together.​

"Had a detailed telecon this evening with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In a readout of the call, the US State Department said Secretary Rubio and EAM Jaishankar agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities.​

“Secretary Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.​

“The two officials discussed the current situation in the Middle East,” he said.​

“The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities,” Pigott added.​

--IANS

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