PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi inquire about Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s health

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the phone on Monday and inquired about his health following his admission to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

A release from the state government confirmed that several national and regional leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, and leaders from alliance parties, also contacted Stalin to convey their wishes for a speedy recovery.

Chief Minister Stalin was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon after experiencing mild giddiness during his routine morning walk.

According to an official bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals late Monday night, doctors have advised the Chief Minister to take three days of rest and undergo further diagnostic evaluations. However, the statement added that Stalin is expected to continue discharging his official duties from the hospital during his stay, indicating a likely extended period of hospitalisation.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister’s wife Durga Stalin, daughter Senthamarai, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian visited the hospital to check on Stalin.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Duraimurugan reassured the public, stating, “The Chief Minister is fine. He could return home any time, even today.”

Before being hospitalised, Stalin had a busy schedule. He welcomed former AIADMK leader and ex-minister Anwar Raja, who officially joined the DMK at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam. He also held discussions with a delegation of CPI(M) leaders led by state secretary P. Shanmugam.

Chief Minister Stalin was scheduled to embark on a two-day tour of Tirupur starting Tuesday. However, Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan announced that all scheduled events in Tirupur have been indefinitely postponed in light of the Chief Minister’s health condition.

Despite the Chief Minister’s hospitalisation, Durga Stalin went ahead with her scheduled book release event on Monday evening, which served as an indication that there were no serious concerns regarding Stalin’s health.

Hospital sources maintain that Stalin is stable and responding well to medical advice, with routine evaluations underway. Further updates are expected in the coming days based on his recovery.

