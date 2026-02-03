PM Modi provided excellent guidance to NDA MPs at Parliamentary meet: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi guided NDA leaders on the upcoming state elections and advised them to continue working at the grassroots level to maintain the coalition’s winning momentum.

He also said that NDA MPs congratulated the Prime Minister for a series of trade agreements signed with developed nations, which, according to him, will “greatly benefit the common people”.

The NDA Parliamentary Party convened a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the Union Budget 2026 and the government’s broader vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. The meeting was held at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with other NDA ministers and Members of Parliament, were present at the meeting.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Rijiju said that the Bharatiya Janata Party formally welcomed its new national president, Nitin Nabin, during the session.

“There was discussion about historic trade deals under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, including nine trade deals referred to as free trade agreements. The India-EU Free Trade Agreement was signed less than a week ago. Additionally, yesterday, a trade agreement with the United States was concluded, generating excitement among the public. Everyone here at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting was also excited and congratulated the Prime Minister for it,” he said.

India and the United States reached a trade deal on Monday following a phone call between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump. This marked the second trade agreement concluded by India within the past ten days.

“These historic trade deals with 39 developed countries show that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, all these developed countries want to coordinate and work with India in partnership. This will greatly benefit the lives of our common people. All are developed countries -- be it all member states of the EU, or Australia, New Zealand or the UK,” Rijiju said.

Earlier in the day, as Prime Minister Modi arrived for the meeting, he was congratulated by a group of reporters over the India-US trade deal. The Prime Minister responded with a smile and waved at reporters, saying, “Thank you!”

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that the Prime Minister had given “excellent guidance” to all NDA MPs.

“He conveyed to all NDA colleagues that the NDA family is continuing to win elections one after another. Elections are not won in the air; to win, one must work on the ground and advance the country with good policies. Wherever the NDA government has been formed, whether at the central level, state level, or local bodies like corporations and councils, it is achieving success everywhere,” Rijiju said.

Rijiju also targeted the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrupting House proceedings on Monday by raising the Ladakh standoff issue while quoting from a magazine article linked to an “unpublished book” of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

“Yesterday, there was a very good debate and discussion in the Rajya Sabha. The discussion in the Lok Sabha also started on a very positive note. However, due to Rahul Gandhi, the entire debate of the day was disrupted. A wonderful debate took place in the Rajya Sabha, with MPs actively participating and several important suggestions emerging. In both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, discussions started well, but everything came to a halt because of Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“As a matter of procedure, everyone must follow the rules. We are all elected members, and the House functions according to the Rules of Business and the prescribed conduct. Therefore, no one should disrespect this, and everyone must adhere to it,” he added.

“With good intentions, even if one does not express their own points well in the debate, they should not harm others. In the Congress and opposition parties, several MPs debate well, give good suggestions, and want to speak, but their time is being wasted because of Rahul Gandhi,” Rijiju said.

“Congress can never appreciate anything good; it is their habit. They themselves cannot achieve anything good, and even if something beneficial happens for the country, they cannot tolerate it,” he added.

--IANS

sd/dpb