PM Modi Pays Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on Birth Anniversary, Hails His Vision for India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

In a post on X, PM Modi remembered Mukherjee as a towering figure in Indian politics who left an indelible mark on the nation's development.

"Pranab Babu was a one-of-a-kind public figure--a statesman par excellence, a wonderful administrator, and a repository of wisdom. His contributions to India's development are noteworthy," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling Mukherjee's unique ability to unite people across political and ideological divides, Modi credited his vast experience and deep understanding of India's ethos as the foundation of his statesmanship.

"He was blessed with a unique ability to build consensus across the spectrum. This was due to his vast experience in governance and his deep understanding of India's culture and ethos," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also pledged to carry forward Mukherjee's vision for India, reflecting the enduring relevance of his ideals. "We will keep working to realise his vision for our nation," he said.

Mukherjee, who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017, is widely regarded as one of the finest administrators the country has seen. A consummate consensus-builder, he played a pivotal role in shaping key policies and resolving political stalemates across his decades-long career in public life.

Mukherjee, affectionately called "Pranab Da," was instrumental in strengthening India's democratic institutions during his tenure as a parliamentarian and later as President. Known for his sharp intellect and encyclopedic knowledge of constitutional and political affairs, he commanded respect across party lines.

Union Home Mister Amit Shah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the former President.

In a post on X, Amit Shah called the former preident a "statesman par excellence" who played a significant role in the nation's admninistration.

Kharge, in a post on X, said, "A vital figure in national life and the Congress party for over five decades, he brought his wisdom, experience, and profound understanding of diverse subjects to every Constitutional position he held." (ANI)