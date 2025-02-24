PM Modi Pays Tribute to Jayalalithaa on Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emembered Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister and famous actress Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary on Monday.

Posting a picture of her in a post on X, the PM remembered the late leader as someone who has been "always very warm and supportive of pro-people initiatives."

"Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired as a compassionate leader and outstanding administrator who devoted her life for Tamil Nadu's development," read the PM's post on X.

"It is my privilege that I had the opportunity to interact with her on innumerable occasions. She was always very warm and supportive of pro-people initiatives," PM Modi added.

Earlier today, on the 77th birth anniversary of the late cinestar-turned politician, veteran actor Rajinikanth paid tributes to the iconic leader at her residence at Poes Garden in Chennai.

The actor paid floral tribute to a photo of the late cinestar turned politician at a ceremony that was attended by Jayalalithaa's niece, Deepa Madhavan, and former AIADMK leader Phugalendhi, marking a moment of remembrance for the late leader, who was fondly referred to as "Amma" by the people of Tamil Nadu.

She served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister for three terms between 1991-96, 2002-06, and 2011-14, is remembered as a dynamic and influential leader.

Throughout her career, she earned the love and respect of millions for her policies aimed at improving the lives of the people, particularly the underprivileged.

An accomplished actress before entering politics, Jayalalithaa acted in over 130 films.

She joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 1982 and quickly rose to prominence, becoming the party's propaganda secretary in 1983.

She served as a member of the Rajya Sabha and, later, the state legislative assembly during her political career.

She also faced numerous challenges throughout her political journey, including legal battles and imprisonment. In 1996, she was imprisoned for a month after authorities raided her residence and seized valuable assets.

Her tenure as a national leader was marked by her alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 1998, a relationship that has since been severed.

In 2014, Jayalalithaa faced a conviction on corruption charges, which led to her stepping down from her post as Chief Minister, making way for O Panneerselvam to take charge in her absence. She died on December 5, 2016. (ANI)