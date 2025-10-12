PM Modi invites Bihar BJP workers to join 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign on Oct 15

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the booth-level party workers of Bihar on October 15 under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign and will hear their suggestions ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative is a long-running, interactive outreach campaign aiming to strengthen the party's connections with its workers and supporters at the local or booth levels.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Our dedicated workers have geared up with full energy for the victory of BJP-NDA in Bihar. Interacting with such dedicated workers always provides new inspiration. On October 15, I will get the opportunity to directly interact with such workers."

Inviting the workers, he said, "My request is... all of you join the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign and share your suggestions today itself. I will also directly discuss with some selected workers on their suggestions."

The Bihar Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11. The counting will take place on November 14.

After several days of discussions and deliberations, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is expected to announce the seat-sharing formula for the elections on Sunday.

Senior leaders of the alliance, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda, have held extensive meetings in New Delhi to finalise the seat-sharing agreement and select candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has not yet reached a consensus on seat-sharing. The alliance partners of the grand coalition are working to finalise the seat-sharing agreement and select their candidates.

--IANS

sd/dpb