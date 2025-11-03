PM Modi in Katihar rally questions Tejashwi's silence on father's legacy; slams RJD, Cong

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a sharp dig at the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, questioning why he appeared "ashamed" of mentioning his father's name.

Addressing a massive rally in Katihar, the Prime Minister said that the people of Bihar understand politics more than what is spoken.

"Look at the posters of the RJD and Congress. A leader who remained chief minister for several years and brought Jungle Raj here -- his photograph has either disappeared or is printed in one small corner. It is not even visible with binoculars,” PM Modi said, without directly naming Lalu Prasad Yadav -- a former Union Minister and ex-Bihar CM.

"His entire family is contesting elections, then why is he not visible? Why are they ashamed of taking the father's name? What are they hiding from the people of Bihar?" the Prime Minister asked.

PM Modi also targeted the RJD-Congress alliance over what he termed as "appeasement politics" and alleged support for infiltrators in Katihar and adjoining districts.

"The people of Bihar and the country have the first right over the nation’s resources. I will not allow anyone to snatch this right. But the RJD and Congress prefer katta (country-made pistol) and kattarpanthi (fundamentalists). Whenever the BJP and NDA talk about removing infiltrators, they come out to defend them,” he said.

He further accused the INDIA bloc of bowing to pressure from hardline elements, pointing out their opposition to the Triple Talaq law and alleged move to scrap the new Waqf Act passed by Parliament.

"The truth is -- they have surrendered before fundamentalist forces. Hence, I urge you to keep the RJD and Congress thousands of miles away from power in Bihar," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks hold significance as Katihar district, which is not very far from Bangladesh border, is part of Seemanchal, a region with a sizeable Muslim population considered influential in determining poll outcomes across districts like Kishanganj, Purnea, and Araria.

PM Modi appealed to voters in Katihar to extend full support to NDA candidates across all constituencies in the region.

Earlier, he addressed another election rally in Saharsa, where he also made a pitch for development and stability under the NDA government.

--IANS

ajk/pgh