PM Modi Holds 'Very Productive' Talks with Qatar Amir, Strengthens Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a "very productive" meeting in the national capital with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. He described the visit as "even more special" as the two countries have elevated their bilateral ties to Strategic Partnership.

The Prime Minister, who described the Qatar Amir as his "brother", said trade featured prominently in the talks and the two countries want to increase and diversify trade linkages.

"Had a very productive meeting with my brother, Amir of Qatar H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, earlier today. Under his leadership, Qatar has scaled new heights of progress. He is also committed to a strong India-Qatar friendship. This visit is even more special because we have elevated our ties to a Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Trade featured prominently in our talks. We want to increase and diversify India-Qatar trade linkages. Our nations can also work closely in sectors like energy, technology, healthcare, food processing, pharma and green hydrogen," he added.

India and Qatar today signed an agreement to formally elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership and exchanged multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The Agreement on Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the two countries was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar held delegation-level talks and both countries also signed a revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income.

The Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning.

The Qatar Amir was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation. He had previously visited India on a State Visit in March 2015. (ANI)