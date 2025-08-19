PM Modi, HM Shah pay tributes to Tripura’s last king

Agartala, Aug 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda and many other personalities on Tuesday paid tributes to late Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur (1923-1947), the last king of the erstwhile princely state of Tripura.

The Tripura government on Tuesday has lined up a series of events to observe the 117th birth anniversary of late Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, regarded as the architect of modern Tripura.

Paying his homage, the Prime Minister in a post on social media platform X said: “Remembering Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Ji on his birth anniversary. He is admired for his exemplary efforts in developing Tripura. His passion for public service, commitment to empowering the poor and dedication to social uplift continue to inspire us greatly. The Central Government and the Government of Tripura are working tirelessly to realise his vision.”

Taking to his X handle, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: “Homage to Tripura Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Ji on his Jayanti. He is remembered as the ‘Architect of Modern Tripura,’ whose farsighted reforms in education, infrastructure, and governance laid the foundation for the state’s progress. His legacy continues to inspire generations.”

Union Minister and BJP President Nadda said, “I bow in tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur, the ‘Architect of Modern Tripura,’ on his birth anniversary. His time as ruler was a defining chapter in Tripura’s journey, shaping its growth and setting strong foundations for future development.

"His legacy continues to guide us in working with deep commitment for the progress and welfare of the people of Tripura.”

The BJP government after coming to power in Tripura in 2018 declared the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur as a government holiday since 2019.

Born on August 19, 1908, Bir Bikram Kishore was the most successful ruler of the erstwhile Manikya dynasty, historians said.

At the end of the 517-year rule by hundreds of kings, on October 15, 1949, the erstwhile princely state of Tripura came under the control of the Indian government after a merger agreement was signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, then regent Maharani, and the Indian Governor General.

