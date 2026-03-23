PM Modi hits out at Cong over oil bonds, flags Rs 3 lakh-cr burden

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sharply criticised the Congress party’s past policies while addressing the TV9 Network's 'What India Thinks Today Summit'.

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Speaking at the event themed "India and the World", he highlighted India's rising global standing amid ongoing international conflicts and emphasised the need for national unity and restraint.

In his keynote address, the Prime Minister accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of issuing "oil bonds" as a short-sighted measure to conceal fuel price hikes and retain political power, rather than addressing the nation’s fuel challenges responsibly.

He said that his government had shouldered this inherited “sin” over the past five to six years, paying out far more than initially projected. While the original estimate was around Rs 1.48 lakh crore, the actual burden exceeded Rs 3 lakh crore due to interest and repayments.

The Prime Minister said that Congress leaders now frequently criticise his government but remain silent on this issue.

Reflecting on global challenges, PM Modi said that wars and geopolitical tensions affect everyone, yet some politicians exploit such situations for narrow gains. He called for restraint and sensitivity, drawing parallels with the Covid-19 pandemic, when collective national effort yielded positive outcomes. India, he asserted, must face current circumstances with the same unified spirit.

The Prime Minister underscored India’s unique position in a divided world, building bridges of connectivity and partnering with countries across the globe. When asked whose side India stands on, he said: “We stand with India. We stand with peace. We stand with dialogue.”

He criticised how self-interest in politics can override national welfare, contrasting it with what he described as the Congress era’s focus on retaining power over public hardship.

PM Modi praised the clarity of India’s foreign policy and strategy, which, he said, has earned global admiration even amid ongoing conflicts.

Quoting the Indian adage “Saanch ko aanch nahin” (truth fears no fire), he asserted the strength of honest governance.

He also highlighted India’s rapid economic growth and its role in shaping global discourse.

The address reinforced the government’s position on correcting past fiscal mismanagement while projecting India as a responsible, peace-oriented power on the global stage.

--IANS

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