PM Modi hails unveiling of BR Ambedkar's bust at UNESCO on Constitution Day

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the installation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's bust at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris as "a matter of immense pride" and a fitting global tribute to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Taking to X on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day, the Prime Minister wrote: "It is a matter of immense pride that today, on Constitution Day, a bust of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. This is a fitting tribute to Dr Ambedkar and his role in the making of our Constitution. His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people across the world."

The bronze bust, sculpted by renowned artist Naresh Kumawat, was formally unveiled by India's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma, in the presence of UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and senior diplomats.

The ceremony coincided with India’s celebration of Samvidhan Divas, marking the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Sharma highlighted B.R. Ambedkar's lifelong struggle against social discrimination and his vision of equality, justice, liberty and fraternity, principles that continue to inspire marginalised communities globally.

UNESCO recognised the installation as a celebration of universal human rights and the fight against caste-based oppression, values that resonate deeply with the organisation's mandate.

The bust now stands alongside statues of global icons such as Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr in UNESCO's Garden of Peace, making Dr Ambedkar the first Indian leader after Mahatma Gandhi to receive this honour in Paris.

Since 2015, when Prime Minister Modi declared November 26 as Constitution Day, the government has consistently projected Dr. Ambedkar's legacy on international platforms.

The Paris unveiling follows similar tributes at the United Nations in New York, the British Parliament, and Columbia University. Congratulating the Indian mission, the Prime Minister added that Babasaheb's life remains a beacon for billions striving for dignity and equality.

"His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people across the world," he reiterated.

