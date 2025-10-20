PM Modi hails Swadeshi might with home-grown warships, submarines' induction into Navy

Onboard INS Vikrant, Goa, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, championing the Swadeshi ethos that has propelled India’s self-reliance, celebrated Diwali aboard the indigenously built INS Vikrant, heralding the Navy’s role as a cornerstone of national security. In a rousing address off Goa’s coast, PM Modi celebrated the integration of home-grown innovation into India’s maritime strategy, underscoring how the Swadeshi movement has fortified the Navy with cutting-edge, Indian-made assets to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

PM Modi lauded the induction of more than 40 swadeshi warships and submarines into the Indian Navy from Indian shipyards, a milestone reflecting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

“Under our vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, our Navy is forging ahead with unmatched strength,” he declared. “Today, I am proud to share that 40 swadeshi warships, crafted by the skilled hands of Indian engineers and workers, have been inducted into our naval fleet since 2014. These vessels, born of our soil, are a testament to India’s growing prowess in Defence manufacturing, ensuring our seas remain secure and our nation sovereign. Our target is to make India among top Defence exporter countries.”

This achievement, he noted, fortifies India’s maritime dominance in the Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister also celebrated the success of indigenous Defence systems, particularly the BrahMos missile, during Operation Sindoor — a 2025 counter-terrorism strike that humbled Pakistan-based militant groups.

“BrahMos and Akash proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor, showcasing the lethal precision and unmatched power of our homegrown arsenal,” he said.

“These supersonic warriors, born from Indian ingenuity, struck fear into the hearts of our adversaries and brought swift justice to those who threaten our peace.”

The operation, involving precise strikes on terror camps, highlighted the Navy’s synergy with other forces, cementing India’s reputation for swift, decisive action.

PM Modi’s overnight stay on the vessel, marked by patriotic songs and Diwali festivities, reinforced his bond with the forces.

“These ships, forged of iron, become living weapons with your valour aboard,” he told the sailors, evoking cheers. As regional tensions simmer, PM Modi’s address sent a clear message of deterrence, affirming India’s readiness to counter threats while championing self-reliance."

From Vikrant’s deck, he extended Diwali greetings to the nation, uniting citizens in pride for a Navy that stands as a sentinel of security.

INS Vikrant, India’s first domestically-built aircraft carrier, was hailed as a “testament to 21st-century India’s ingenuity and resolve.” Weighing 45,000 tonnes and equipped with advanced radar and a ski-jump deck, Vikrant anchors a formidable carrier battle group, projecting power far beyond India’s shores.

