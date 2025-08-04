PM Modi greets Puducherry CM Rangasamy on his birthday

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm birthday greetings to Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, lauding his leadership and commitment to public service.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister praised Rangasamy for his dedication towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Puducherry.

“Greetings to Puducherry’s Chief Minister, Shri N. Rangasamy Ji on his birthday. He has provided great leadership to Puducherry and is fulfilling the aspirations of the people. May he lead a long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted.

N. Rangasamy, a veteran politician and the founding leader of the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), is serving his fourth term as Chief Minister of Puducherry.

Known for his administrative acumen and accessible governance, Rangasamy has remained a popular figure in the Union Territory for over two decades. His political journey has seen him occupy key roles, including his earlier tenure in the Congress party before launching the AINRC in 2011.

Under his leadership, Puducherry has seen a number of development initiatives, particularly in the sectors of education, health, and rural infrastructure.

Despite challenges posed by limited resources and Central funding constraints, Rangasamy has focused on people-centric policies and maintaining fiscal discipline.

His recent tenure has also seen efforts to boost tourism and attract investments into the region.

The Prime Minister’s greeting comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AINRC continue to be alliance partners in Puducherry. Their coalition, formed ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, successfully unseated the Congress-led government and formed the present administration.

Political observers note that PM Modi’s public appreciation of Rangasamy reflects the Centre’s recognition of regional leaders who deliver on development and maintain strong public connect. It also underlines the continuing cordial ties between the BJP and AINRC ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Rangasamy is celebrating the day in a simple manner, attending public functions and receiving well-wishers at his residence in Puducherry.

