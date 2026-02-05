PM Modi fires back at opposition’s grave-digging threats in RS

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with a sharp and direct counter to the opposition's long-standing criticism, declaring that their repeated attempts to "Modi Teri Kabra Khudei (dig a grave for Modi)" would ultimately fail.

Read More

He asserted that for 25 years they had insulted him daily with this “Kabra Khudegi” slogan, yet he remained steadfast, driven by major decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, ending terrorism in the Northeast, surgical strikes against Pakistani terror bases, strong action against Naxals, and scrapping outdated river-sharing provisions with Pakistan.

PM Modi's invocation of the grave-digging phrase echoed earlier opposition rhetoric against him, turning it back as evidence of their failure to derail his agenda.

PM Modi asserted that the opposition cannot comprehend his rise or endurance in power, viewing the Prime Minister's post as their family's legacy. He denied the opposition's right to lecture on the Constitution, accusing them of insulting an Adivasi woman in the highest constitutional office, referring to President Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi also alleged Congress insults to the Northeast, citing displeasure over “Bharat Ratna” (The highest civilian award) to Bhupen Hazarika as an affront to Assam, and harbouring hate toward Sikhs.

PM Modi accused the opposition of hypocrisy, pointing to their slogan of "mohabbat ki dukaan" (shops of love) while allegedly plotting against him. He contrasted this with the story of nominated Rajya Sabha member C Sadanandan Master, a BJP MP from Kerala who lost both legs in a brutal political attack 31 years ago in 1994.

The assault, allegedly carried out by CPI(M) workers when Master was a school teacher opposing their ideology in Kannur, left him permanently disabled.

During the ongoing Budget Session debate on February 2, Master had dramatically recounted the incident, displaying his prosthetics in the House to underscore the reality of political violence faced by those who challenge certain ideologies.

By highlighting Master's resilience and sacrifice, PM Modi drew a powerful parallel to his own endurance against what he described as relentless personal attacks from the opposition.

He suggested their frustration stemmed from his government's bold moves that dismantled long-standing issues in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and internal security, achievements they could neither replicate nor accept.

The Prime Minister emphasised that such hostility arose because the opposition viewed the Prime Minister's post as their family's legacy and could not fathom how an outsider had risen and sustained power through public support.

The fiery opening set the tone for PM Modi's broader speech, which continued to defend national security decisions, demographic advantages, and policy reforms while critiquing the Congress's historical approach.

--IANS

sktr/dan