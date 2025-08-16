PM Modi extends greetings on Parsi New Year; hails community's contributions

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his wishes on the occasion of the Parsi New Year, which was observed on August 15, and lauded the enduring contributions of the Parsi community to India's growth and progress.

Sharing his greetings on X, the Prime Minister said, "Warm wishes on the commencement of the Parsi New Year! We are all proud of the enduring contributions of Parsis to our nation. May this year bring happiness, prosperity and good health to all. Navroz Mubarak!"

A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes to the community and highlighted its role in shaping the nation.

In a statement, she said, "On the auspicious occasion of the Parsi New Year Navroz, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially Parsi brothers and sisters."

"Navroz symbolises renewal, hope, and prosperity. This important festival of the Parsi community is an occasion to celebrate our rich cultural heritage. Parsi community's spirit of enterprise and its dedication to public welfare have made invaluable contributions to the progress of our nation," she said.

"May this special festival bring peace and prosperity to all and inspire every citizen to contribute towards building an inclusive nation," President Murmu added.

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, signifies the arrival of spring and the rejuvenation of nature.

The term itself is derived from Persian, where 'Nav' means new and 'Roz' means day, together signifying a "new day." While traditionally linked to the March equinox, Parsis in India follow the Shahenshahi calendar, which places the celebration in July or August.

The origins of Navroz trace back to the time of Prophet Zarathustra, the founder of Zoroastrianism, one of the earliest known monotheistic religions.

Rooted in Persia, now modern-day Iran, Zoroastrianism was a major faith of the ancient world before the rise of Islam in the seventh century.

Today, the festival continues to be celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm by Parsis across India, embodying the values of renewal, unity, and cultural heritage, while reminding the nation of the community's remarkable legacy and contributions.

