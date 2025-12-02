PM Modi extends birthday wishes to JP Nadda, hails his leadership, good governance

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, praising his contribution to strengthening the BJP and highlighting India's progress in the health, chemicals and fertilisers sectors under his leadership.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to J.P. Nadda on his birthday. He is widely respected for his humble and affable personality. He is known for his organisational skills and passion towards good governance. His role in making the BJP stronger is laudatory. Equally noteworthy are his efforts to improve India's health infrastructure as well as our strides in the chemicals and fertilisers sector. May God bless him with a long and healthy life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted Nadda and prayed for his long and healthy life. Shah posted on X, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to J.P. Nadda, the National President of BJP and Union Health Minister. You are continuously working towards fulfilling the resolve of Modi ji to ensure affordable and quality healthcare reaches every individual."

"At the same time, you have played an appreciable role in the expansion of the organisation. I pray to God for your good health and long life," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too extended his greetings on social media, stating, "Heartfelt birthday congratulations to the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Minister J.P. Nadda! Your dedication to the nation's interest, karma yoga, and spirit of service serve as invaluable inspiration for all party workers."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you be blessed with excellent health, long life, and ever-new successes," he added.

Born on December 2, 1960, in Patna and rooted in Himachal Pradesh, Nadda began his political journey with his election to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Bilaspur in 1993. He returned to the Assembly in 1998 and went on to serve as the Health Minister in the BJP government in the state.

In 2010, he was appointed National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and two years later, he entered the Rajya Sabha for the first time.

Nadda headed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from 2014 to 2019. In June 2019, he was chosen as the BJP's National Working President, and in January 2020, he took charge as the party's National President.

--IANS

sd/