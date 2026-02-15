PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Hardeep Singh Puri, hails his role in petroleum, natural gas sectors

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and praised his efforts towards ensuring self-reliance in petroleum and natural gas in the country.

Read More

Puri, born on February 15, 1952, is a retired diplomat of the Indian Foreign Service and has been serving as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas since 2021.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji on his birthday. His efforts towards ensuring India is self-reliant in the petroleum and natural gas sectors are commendable. Praying for his long life and good health."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday greetings to Puri, stating, "My colleague in the Central Cabinet, Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji, heartfelt birthday wishes to you. I pray to the Almighty for your excellent health, long life, and a life full of auspiciousness."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extending wishes on social media, said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji."

"By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with excellent health, long life, and a glorious existence. My prayer is that your dedicated service for the welfare of the people continues to set new records of success," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wished Puri on his birthday and prayed for his well-being.

"Honourable Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji, heartfelt birthday wishes and best regards. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life and a glorious life," CM Gupta said in a post on X.

Hardeep Puri entered the Indian Foreign Service in 1974 and worked as Joint Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of External Affairs from 1994 to 1997 and again from 1999 to 2002. He held the position of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence from 1997 to 1999. He served as India's ambassador to Brazil.

Subsequently, he was Secretary to the Government of India for Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2013.

Puri has been assigned to key diplomatic roles in Brazil, where he was an ambassador, as well as in Japan, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom, where he served as Deputy High Commissioner. From 1988 to 1991, he coordinated the UNDP/UNCTAD Multilateral Trade Negotiations Project, which supported developing nations during the Uruguay Round of Multilateral Trade Negotiations.

In January 2014, Puri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

--IANS

sd/